Admit your naivety ‘Having worked in professional services my entire career, I was naive in my initial approach to creating a physical product. The number of assumptions and unknowns was slightly overwhelming – particularly when trying to scale gradually (and not waste 10,000 cans in the initial run). I went to seminars, meetups, conferences and tried to build a network of experienced professionals to address my own inexperience. I found a food-and-drink startup course through the Guardian Masterclasses, The Pub Show industry event through talking to a potential supplier and a group of industry founders through LinkedIn. I knew I was going to make mistakes, so I was just trying to maximise my learnings and limit the costs.’

Help others to help you ‘I found that, in general, people want to help – particularly with new business ventures – but it’s up to you to maximise the learnings. Understanding the situation that the person you’re calling is in was a huge learning. For example, I found speaking to manufacturing professionals difficult at first. My call was literally taking them away from their work. I learnt to be more direct with my questions and tailor my introduction to provide just enough info, and show I’d put in the effort to research them before calling. I began to get more confident about picking up the phone to talk to people I’d never met, I made sure that I knew what I wanted out of the conversation (even if it was just information or experience) and, where possible, I ensured there were actions as a result.’

Challenge your assumptions ‘My initial assumptions in regard to the launch were fairly ineffective. My lack of experience meant I wasn’t able to break them down into manageable chunks. Over time, my list became more functional. Where possible, I made them independent and next to each had “scariest outcome”. What I tried to avoid was tackling the easier assumptions rather than the scariest. The tendency to focus on the fun tasks can create a false sense of progress and, in my case, a fair amount of espresso martinis being consumed in the name of “product development”.’

Balance the highs and lows ‘When I made a breakthrough, for example, receiving positive consumer data or having a good conversation with a potential supplier, I’d start asking myself more ambitious questions about scale and accelerating launching. However, the flip side – when days or weeks were less productive – created the feeling of stagnation and made me question the value of the idea. You have to taper the highs and lows in order to keep a steady outlook.’