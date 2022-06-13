Talk to those who have been there ‘There was one person in particular who I knew had been through a similar process and wound down their business. I reached out and we went to lunch. It was a really transparent conversation – he just said: here was my experience, and here are your options. It was really meaningful to see him in a position where, a couple of years down the line, life just went on. He had gained new opportunities from it – all the experience he had building that business was transferable. The responsibility and the pressure [that] comes from running a business is challenging – to see someone in a position where they were still empowered, but not totally responsible, was quite liberating. I saw that in him and it gave me some confidence.’

Play out every scenario ‘I went through all the different options. Could we go through a pre-pack [where a company sells its assets before appointing administrators] or try to finance the business in another way? Could we offer some equity? From the moment I stopped thinking I could see a way out, I started to equip myself with knowledge. If I was to go down one lane purely as a hypothetical experiment, what does that mean? What was the cost involved and my legal obligations? We had to be really careful. My co-founder and I really wanted to do the right thing. Yes, it was hard for us as founders, but there were so many people implicated. Managing expectations and at what stage to communicate was challenging but so important.’

Get excited about what comes next ‘I set up Fix8 straight from university, so my career had been defined by the brand. A lot of my foundational identity was built into it – I hadn't stopped to consider what I would do if I wasn't doing it. I felt very devoted to it. I gave myself permission to dream beyond it. I could go back to the drawing board and say: I have a blank slate. What do I want to do? What's my skill set? I spoke to a career coach and did an enneagram – a psychological test. It gave me inspiration about other things I might really enjoy doing, like going to study. Knowing that I had options and a plan – or at least felt inspired by something beyond Fix8 – was really important. It had to almost feel like a rebirth. If this is going to end, what's going to come next?’

Create a communication plan ‘The first people we told were our employees, which was hugely difficult. They knew how hard we'd tried – we all had. There was no more we could do. They were as upset as we were. Once we'd spoken to our employees, it was about talking to our shareholders and making sure they were aware, then we sent out an email to our customers and the accounts that we worked with. We also had stock we were sitting on, so we offered them the chance to take advantage of that at a discount – lots came back with quite big orders. After that, we sent out an email newsletter to all our personal subscribers and posted on Instagram. The messages just came pouring in. It was pretty overwhelming.’