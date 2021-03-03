1. Define the product ‘Our first phase of work is defining the criteria and the requirements for the product that needs to get built. A lot of times people rush through this stage but it’s important because it will impact the overall strategy for how you bring it to the world.’

2. Design ‘From there we go through a design exercise. We’ll start with mood boards and come up with different concepts that we can present to the team, before we narrow it down to one to two directions we like.’

3. Get technical ‘The next phase of design is then really fleshing out the technical requirements for that product package. We have engineers on our team that can flesh out the engineering package but you’re just looking to add as much technical detail as you can.’

4. Find a manufacturing partner ‘We might have a vendor in our network already that specialises in the category, that we know will be a perfect match. If we don’t, we refine our technical specification and get it to a point where we can conduct a formal request for proposal with multiple vendors.’

5. Set up the supply chain ‘Once we’ve engaged a manufacturing partner, or gone through the formal RFP [request for proposal] process and whittled it down to the manufacturer we want to work with, we go through the supply chain set-up process. That entails working with the manufacturer to create high-fidelity prototypes and creating the moulds for manufacturing at scale.’ 6. Test the product ‘We go through full-scale validation with our manufacturing partners, which means that we’re testing the product for reliability, for compliance and with users. And then we incorporate any feedback before we go into mass production.’ 7. Mass produce ‘The final stage is mass production. We’re getting all of our SOPs [standard operating processes] in place and we’re gearing up for mass production at the manufacturer.’