A new direction: when to extend your product or service

Three founders explain how they knew it was time to switch things up, diversify and expand on what their business had to offer.

From kids' clothing to chic camping

Will Chapman, co-founder of UK-based childrenswear brand Roarsome (formerly Dinoski).

‘When lockdown was announced [during the pandemic], travel restrictions came into place and all the ski resorts closed. At this time, ski wear was our biggest selling collection, so this was a major concern.

‘We acted quickly to introduce new products [that] would be more suitable to staycations and adventures at home. This included swimwear, tracksuits and helmet covers – all made from recycled plastic bottles.

‘But the ultimate brand extension was repurposing and converting our American school bus – [which we] previously used as a showroom at trade shows – to make it available for family glamping [Dinoski now has three buses, which are parked on the grounds of a hotel and spa in the Cotswolds in the UK]. This decision not only helped us to survive, but it helped us to thrive.’

Dinner, drinks and more

Amy Corbin, co-founder of London restaurant and bar group Kudu Collective.

‘Innovation for us has been quite an organic experience. During our first year at Kudu [the brand's first restaurant], we noticed a lot of customers wanting to come early for a cocktail before their table was ready or stay later after their meal had finished. Being a small restaurant without a holding area, we unfortunately couldn't accommodate this and customers ended up walking up and down [the road] trying to find somewhere to drink. This is when our idea of opening Smokey Kudu cocktail and wine bar came about. We've opened four sites in a space of five years, so we've extended our offering to our customers. We now have a selection of places that people can choose from in Peckham [in south-east London].’

A one-stop shop for brand building

Frances Cottrell-Duffield, founder of London-based PR agency Tonic Studio.

‘We're really lucky at Tonic that we've been asked by new [and] long-standing clients to extend our offering. Many clients have wanted us to deploy our expertise to digital marketing and socials alongside PR – they trust us and want to come to one agency for all their brand-building, reputational needs. As a business owner, you have to listen to your audience and the market – it's been telling us loud and clear for some time now that we have the network, know-how and ethos that could and should be offering our clients a broader range of services. So, we're now in the process of launching a sister agency, Tonic Studio.’

