Multitasking cuts into performance, costing as much as 40% of productive time. Close any tabs of programs that might distract you (eg email or Slack), put your phone away and stay present.

Take mini breaks during longer calls by minimising the window or looking away from your computer completely. It’s possible to listen without staring at the screen for 30 minutes – let your eyes rest.

Along with faces, we focus on backgrounds – the brain has to process all these visual environments. Encourage people to use plain backgrounds or agree to have everyone who is not talking turn off their video.

Don’t forget the phone

With external calls, you may feel obligated to send out a Zoom link – but video calls are intimate and can feel invasive in some situations. It’s okay to decline and suggest a call instead.

See more quick tips now.