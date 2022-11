You can unsubscribe at any time using the link in our emails. For more details, review our privacy policy

The Dancing Office at Stephan Hürlemann Zurich, Switzerland

Swiss architect and designer Stephan Hürlemann uses his Zurich studio as a testing ground for new ideas. ‘The Dancing Office’, originally designed pre-Covid for another company, uses mobile partitions that can be configured to act as bookshelf, TV shelf, brainstorm board, cloakroom or room divider: ‘A tool that has one design language for the vertical workspace – which is very important for open-plan offices,’ says partner Barbara Hutter. The layout has been adapted to allow space for movement without having to think about social distancing.

- Single desks are positioned in their own partitioned rooms.

- The studio has a capacity of 13 at any one time with a weekly schedule.

- Acoustic curtains create segmented zones.

- The main meeting room has been expanded in size.

- There’s a disinfection station at the entrance and workstations are cleaned before and after use.

The 6 Feet Office at Cushman & Wakefield Amsterdam, Netherlands

Having helped thousands of organisations in China return safely to work, real estate company Cushman & Wakefield developed the concept for their ‘6 Feet Office’ in just over a week. The idea is that co-workers keep six feet apart at all times – and the company has also released a self-assessment guide for employers that focuses on six key elements: preparing the space; preparing the workforce; controlling access; planning for social distancing; reducing touch points; and communicating.

- A visual route marks out the flow of traffic in the office, which is clockwise, at all times.

- Coloured carpets create visual six-foot barriers around desks.

- Plexiglass shields are positioned on desks.

- Workers take a paper deskpad when they arrive at the office to lay down at their workstation – and dispose of it at the end of the day.

Reducing friction at NeueHouse Los Angeles, California

Co-working company NeueHouse re-opened its Bradbury space, located in one of LA’s most historic buildings, in August. CEO Josh Wyatt says, ‘We’re taking a cue from how offices used to be designed – with big open spaces between desks and a high ceiling.’ Instead of putting up physical barriers, such as Plexiglass, Josh says they’re focusing on reducing the number of people in the space – and reducing friction wherever they can. ‘People just want expediency. It’s about reducing anxiety, reducing time spent and increasing health and safety,’ he says.

- All the tables come with wireless charging for phones and laptops ‘to reduce touch moments’.

- Custom-built phone booths have lights above them that are on or off depending on whether someone is in them, reducing the need for unnecessary movement.

- Air-purifying plants have been brought in for filtration and to bring a sense of calm.

- Before arriving, guests receive a text with a link to fill out all the necessary health-and-safety forms.

- If guests turn up unannounced, there are QR codes outside the building that provide the key information.

- A booking system has been implemented where guests can book their seat for the day – either online or ad hoc.

The hospitality mentality at ARC Club Hackney, London

Neighbourhood workspace ARC Club opened its east London location in August, in a cosy space of just 250 square metres. Approaching social distancing in such an intimate space has led to a change in mentality, as director of operations Lucy Harrison says, ‘The safest way to approach it is like a hospitality environment. We want to make people feel good. It can be quite daunting going back and we’re mindful that everyone is dealing with this quite differently.’

- Staff are given Covid-specific training, and protocols include filling out due diligence spreadsheets.

- When members join, they’re given a Covid-focused tour to ensure ‘verbal education’.

- ARC Club has developed community and team guides for members.

- Sharing tables have been divided, halving capacity, with four people per table and Perspex dividers.

- Every 15 minutes, desks, handles and toilets are cleaned by existing staff members on a schedule.

- Social distance markers demonstrate appropriate distances to stand and the direction of travel – the space is one way.

This article was first published in Courier issue 37, October/November 2020. To purchase the issue or become a subscriber, head to our webshop.