The small business world is rife with tales of those who found themselves the victim of copycats, as their product is recreated in exact form and shape. Though it might seem like a hassle, getting the legal nitty-gritty right early on will save a lot of problems down the line. Here we outline the essential things to consider for product protection in the US, with advice and pricing from Devin Miller, CEO of Miller IP Law.

1. Patents

Provisional application: $1,999

Full application: $5,999

Patents protect your inventions. Utility patents protect the functional design of the thing itself and last 20 years; design patents protect ornamental surface designs and last 15 years.

Under US law, once you release your product to the public, you have a grace period of one year in which to apply for a patent. Typically, the processing of a full patent application is about two to three years, but you can also file for a provisional application, which is a third of the price, processed immediately and gives you a year of protection.

‘It may be more beneficial if you have limited funds to file the [provisional] patent application, get that date of invention, and take some time to see whether or not it’s worthwhile backing,’ says Devin. ‘It gives you a year to go out and ask: is this a good invention? Are people gonna pay me for it? Then, if you’re doing well, you do a patent search or convert it to a full patent application.’