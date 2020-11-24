Gather as much evidence as you can Screen grab and collect evidence as soon as possible. I missed a chance recently when someone who was copying my design saw that I was talking about her online and removed her whole profile – fortunately she had left her Etsy page up so I took screen grabs. You can crop images of your work and put them into Google to find out where else they are on the internet. I even search the wording of my products from time to time.

Determine where you stand legally There are three types of copying. ‘Plagiarism’ looks like a complete dupe; ‘Passing Off’ looks similar but is changed in subtle ways; and ‘Inspiration’ is made in the same vein and has taken the same ideas – unfortunately nothing can be done about the latter. Take your evidence to a lawyer and find out which bracket your case falls under and whether you have a case. Every lawyer I have ever worked with has consulted for free.

Think twice before going public Be cautious before calling out a brand. I’ve seen people drive followers and sales to the brands they’re calling out by accident. Instead, send a letter before action or instruct your lawyers to. The letter sets out what the plagiarism is and what your next steps are. It has to be very factual, so this is where evidence is important. Then you have the threat of going public on your side – most companies will want to settle out of court.

Work out your ideal outcome Do you want complete removal? A written apology? A private or public apology? Compensation? It’s important to consider your future work at this point. If they’re copying you, they must see value in your product. The situation could turn into a platform for you and even a good point of leverage for a contract.