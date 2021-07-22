Upskill yourself: managing money

If all the recent talk about stocks, NFTs and bitcoin millionaires makes your head spin – because you’re not confident about managing your money, let alone risking some of it to make even more – then you’re not alone.

A report from 2020 found that only 16% of millennials surveyed were able to demonstrate financial literacy by correctly answering three basic finance questions.

But there’s value – literally – in actively managing your money, so it’s worth taking some time to understand how to budget, save and invest for the future. Here are some excellent courses and resources related to personal finance, with something for you no matter your relationship with money.

If the idea of looking at your bank account scares you…

Start by actively tracking your spending using a spreadsheet, like Halfdollar's budgeting template, or a dedicated app like Lunch Money so you know exactly where every penny goes. That’s the only way you’ll be able to identify opportunities to put something aside, or confront the fact that you’ll have to increase your income if you’re going to be able to save.

Time commitment: 1 to 2 hours each week

Cost: Halfdollar – free; Lunch Money – $10 per month

If you want to start thinking about your financial future…

Then you should read I Will Teach You To Be Rich, as well as The Psychology of Money. These two tried-and-tested primers on personal finance will help you understand the principles behind basic things like budgeting, saving and investing.

Time commitment: However long it takes you to read ~300 pages

Cost: ~$15 per book

If you’re ready to start investing…

Try the Investing Master Class from Wealthsimple, which provides a jargon-free overview of all the ways you can start building wealth.

Time commitment: 45 minutes

Cost: free

If you’re keen to make an angel investment…

Sign up for Angel University, a live workshop with investor Jason Calacanis (an early investor in companies like Uber and Calm) that teaches techniques for investing in early-stage startups.

Time commitment: 3 hours

Cost: $300

