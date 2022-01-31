‘It's not enough to think only about the food on the plate’

Chef Marion Ringborg realized that a resilient hospitality venue has to represent much more than just what it serves – your restaurant is your brand.

Marion Ringborg is recognized as one of the most talented young chefs in Sweden. However, if you ask her what she does for a living, she'll say that her job is equal parts interiors, equal parts food: ‘I do a bit of everything.’

That's because she thinks of Garba, formerly a pop-up concept that recently found a permanent space in the center of Stockholm, as more of a brand than a restaurant. ‘It's not enough for chefs to think only about the food on the plate; there's too much competition nowadays,’ she says. ‘You have to do other stuff that has nothing to do with food. Your restaurant is your brand.’

She mentions two recent projects: a running club that Garba hosted alongside sportswear brand Adidas, and a collaboration with textiles and clothing company Marimekko. She also describes Garba as a ‘safe space’ – ‘the majority of people that work at Garba are women. You won't find any other restaurants like that.’

‘When people look at Garba, they think of us as a feeling, not just food,’ she continues. ‘The room, the atmosphere, the art, the interiors – it's all so important. I ask artists to put their paintings up. My mum does the flowers. People can see that we're social, that we're a brand. They want to be a part of that.’

