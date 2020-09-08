Do not trust videos It is a truth universally acknowledged that just when you need it most, your video will fail. Send videos and other files ahead. Build the video into the narrative as presentation bookends so it doesn’t disrupt the flow.

Get technical Is your camera working? Is your microphone on? Could you find better lighting? And what about that angle? Don’t make your audience look up your hairy nose.

Stand up and shut down Standing desks make you a better person. Well, they help you concentrate during a long presentation anyway. Try it out with an ironing board. Shut down other programmes to avoid getting distracted by notifications.