Prior cafe: laid-back elegance in Melbourne

Prior opened its doors on Friday the 13th of March 2020, days before the pandemic threw a spanner in the works and restaurants were forced to close. But the 130-seat space survived, reopened, and now serves up delicious, modern Australian cuisine.

What's the deal?

Prior is on the high street of Thornbury, a Melbourne suburb, and sits in a building with art deco detailing that was once an old industrial printing house. The food is breakfast-heavy with a twist, including chilli scrambled eggs, fried cheesy polenta with wild mushrooms, sticky black rice with cottage cheese, and salted chocolate crumpets. The coffee comes from Inglewood Coffee Roasters (@inglewoodcoffee) and Two Boys Brew Kombucha (@twoboysbrewkombucha) supplies the ferments.

Who’s behind it?

Owner Ahmed Mekawy and executive chef Nick Korceba, previously head chef at Middle-Eastern restaurant Maha. Nick also co-owns an event space in Albert Park called Greenfields.

What’s inside?

Prior brought on Melbourne design and architecture firm Ritz & Ghougassian to look after the interiors. The space itself is huge, with high ceilings; warm, terracotta colours; a courtyard out back; and a wood burner right smack in the middle, decked out with timber logs.

See for yourself.

637 High Street, Thornbury VIC 3071 @priorthornbury

This article was first published in Courier issue 40, April/May 2021. To purchase the issue or become a subscriber, head to our webshop.