Prior cafe: laid-back elegance in Melbourne

You can unsubscribe at any time using the link in our emails. For more details, review our privacy policy

Prior opened its doors on Friday the 13th of March 2020, days before the pandemic threw a spanner in the works and restaurants were forced to close. But the 130-seat space survived, reopened, and now serves up delicious, modern Australian cuisine.

What's the deal?

Prior is on the high street of Thornbury, a Melbourne suburb, and sits in a building with art deco detailing that was once an old industrial printing house. The food is breakfast-heavy with a twist, including chilli scrambled eggs, fried cheesy polenta with wild mushrooms, sticky black rice with cottage cheese, and salted chocolate crumpets. The coffee comes from Inglewood Coffee Roasters (@inglewoodcoffee) and Two Boys Brew Kombucha (@twoboysbrewkombucha) supplies the ferments.

Who’s behind it?

Owner Ahmed Mekawy and executive chef Nick Korceba, previously head chef at Middle-Eastern restaurant Maha. Nick also co-owns an event space in Albert Park called Greenfields.

What’s inside?

Prior brought on Melbourne design and architecture firm Ritz & Ghougassian to look after the interiors. The space itself is huge, with high ceilings; warm, terracotta colours; a courtyard out back; and a wood burner right smack in the middle, decked out with timber logs.

See for yourself.

637 High Street, Thornbury VIC 3071 @priorthornbury

This article was first published in Courier issue 40, April/May 2021. To purchase the issue or become a subscriber, head to our webshop.