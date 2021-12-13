Compass 2022: rediscovering lost trades

Sure, NFT sales and the expanding metaverse are cool, but old-school crafts are what get us really excited. From leather tanners to knife makers, we want to hear about those keeping age-old skills alive.

Lost trades and skills is one of 10 themes Courier wants to focus on in 2022 – our compass for content, if you will. Some stories and topics get us going a bit more than others, and while they might not include the fastest growing industries or the most talked-about trends, they're the ones we think deserve more attention over the coming 12 months. Click here to see all 10 themes.

Here are a handful of inspiring makers with incredible crafts and skills.

• In Vancouver, the Yew WoodShop is a shared studio dedicated to craftspeople working with wood. Resident brands include furniture makers Willow & Stump and artist Ari Lazer.

• Casa Xali co-founders Ariela Trepman and Arie Salomon partner with artisans in Mexico to produce handwoven bags and purses. Most of the craftspeople they partner with have passed the process down through generations.

• Delhi-based Pulp Society is a gallery and workspace with a specific focus on giving room to printmaking and paper-based arts. The space was an offshoot of Sona Fine Papers, a legacy paper distributor in India.

• Østmo founder Lars Jensen makes custom Norwegian stitchdown boots by hand in Turku, Finland. Lars – who's also a musician – found the tools that his great-great-grandfather used as a cobbler, and decided to continue in his footsteps.

