1. Outline your priorities

Write down your short, medium and long term financial goals – it’s easier to manage your money when you have a set goal in mind. Goals that are not written down are just wishes.

2. Set a realistic budget

Recognise the difference between wants and needs, and then apply a budgeting rule of your own. One example is the ‘50-20-30’: 50% essentials (needs); 20% debt repayment and savings; and 30% lifestyle (wants).

3. Review outgoings

Check all your outgoings. Be honest with yourself and cancel subscriptions you don’t need. Then, use a price comparison website to find cheaper deals on all bills.

4. A ‘date’ with your money

Monitor and record all your spending – various apps make this easier. Identity what you’re overspending on and where you can cut back. Go over your spending once a week to make sure you’re on track.