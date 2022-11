You can unsubscribe at any time using the link in our emails. For more details, review our privacy policy

1. Outline your priorities

Write down your short, medium and long term financial goals – it’s easier to manage your money when you have a set goal in mind. Goals that are not written down are just wishes.

2. Set a realistic budget

Recognise the difference between wants and needs, and then apply a budgeting rule of your own. One example is the ‘50-20-30’: 50% essentials (needs); 20% debt repayment and savings; and 30% lifestyle (wants).

3. Review outgoings

Check all your outgoings. Be honest with yourself and cancel subscriptions you don’t need. Then, use a price comparison website to find cheaper deals on all bills.

4. A ‘date’ with your money

Monitor and record all your spending – various apps make this easier. Identity what you’re overspending on and where you can cut back. Go over your spending once a week to make sure you’re on track.