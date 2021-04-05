1. ZEF BBQ

Located in Simi Valley, in downtown LA, California, ZEF BBQ is a kerbside pickup operation with a new menu released every Tuesday. Pre-orders go live on Wednesday at 10am for collection the following Saturday. Pickup locations change every week and are only disclosed after payment.

The food

Just before Covid hit, Logan Sandoval had spent weeks designing a menu that highlighted unique but often overlooked dishes from Mediterranean cities such as Cairo and Malta. But his corporate bosses came back and said it was too complicated, too different. Part of the magic ZEF offers, on the other hand, is the chance to experiment and take creative freedoms that he couldn’t before. ‘“Zef” is a saying brought up in post-Apartheid South Africa and it means “Do whatever you want to do”. I really wanted to impart that on my food,’ says Logan, co-owner of ZEF BBQ with his wife, Anna Lindsey. Pit-smoked char siu ribs, brisket, Portuguese sweet breads, kimchi, Peking duck and Spam musubi have all featured on their menus.

How it started

‘ZEF BBQ came out of the necessity to make money at the height of the pandemic,’ says Logan. Both he and Anna had been working in the culinary industries for more than a decade before they were each furloughed and then let go within a week of one another. Moving from the Californian coastal city of Monterey, where Logan was an executive sous chef at a high-end resort, he knew ‘there was no way I was going to be able to sell a 14-course tasting menu to the folks down here’. With a long-standing love of barbecue, Logan had not long before won a cooking competition on the Food Network’s Supermarket Stakeout in March 2020. Wanting to keep the momentum going, he set up the website for ZEF BBQ in six hours.

Reception

Within five days, Logan and Anna – who runs the front of house – were cooking and serving BBQ. They sold out of their first batch in 23 minutes. ‘It’s been pretty wild,’ says Logan. ‘We’ve gone from zero to 1,000% basically overnight. The city of Simi Valley has been super-giving, but there’s also a learning curve that comes with everything. From my experience with hotels, I’ve been able to keep low operation and food costs while still putting out a pretty marginal product. Changing menus every week keeps it interesting.’ Business has been so good that a line of 30 cars taking up two blocks and another line of 75 people waiting for walk-up service are found on the residential streets wherever ZEF happens to be on a Saturday.

The set-up

Thanks to the generosity of his former teacher (and now customer), Logan creates the menus and prepares the food from his former high school’s home economics classroom. Nothing else is run in the style of a typical restaurant, either: menus are hosted on Google Forms and Instagram. But the service is still first rate. ‘It’s that golden rule of treating others the way that you want to be treated,’ Anna says. ‘It really is a very big part of what makes ZEF BBQ so successful. We’re real people.’

Don’t overthink it

Anna encourages others considering a kerbside operation to ‘just go for it’. ‘Grind and put everything you have into it,’ she says. ‘Not monetary-wise. I mean your heart and soul.’