Motion Track how your paid ads are performing ‘One of the most effective ways to reach a specific audience online is through paid ads – primarily on social media channels like Facebook and Instagram. But knowing which creative assets are outperforming versus underperforming isn't always a walk in the park. That's where Motion comes in. The simple-to-start platform helps any digital advertiser make sense of which creative is resonating (in real time) with audiences and which isn't, so they can adjust their creative direction accordingly.’ Pros • You can easily work out what's working with audiences: whether that's testing which discount is working best, what your brand's most popular product is, or if your creative direction is an attractor or deterrent in your ads. • The platform also includes reporting tools, an analytics suite and simple interfaces. Cons • Since Motion currently focuses exclusively on Facebook Ads Manager, you're restricted to Facebook and Instagram. You won't be able to use Motion to test ad creative on other social platforms like TikTok, LinkedIn or Snapchat. Cost 14-day free trial. Starter: $99/month; Plus: $349/month; Pro: $599/month

​​Land-book Find some website design inspo ‘There's no need to reinvent the wheel when it comes to web design – a better idea is to gain inspiration from stellar design that already exists. That's why I love Land-book. It's a carefully curated hub of some of the best landing pages across the web. Whether you're trying to structure a pricing page or explore thoughtfully designed portfolios, Land-book can help. So much of web design is about how to communicate a story within these four digital walls. Elements like the right typography or a perfectly placed button can make all the difference.’ Pros • There's a section of the site where you can purchase stunning templates to kickstart your creative process. • With a robust tagging infrastructure, it's even easier to find exactly the kind of content you're looking for. • By creating an account, you can save inspiration for later or upload your own sites. Cons • Since the site is fairly new, you can exhaust its full library if you browse for quite some time. If so, check out similar resources like awwwards or Landingfolio. Cost Free

TinyWow A library of micro tools ‘There are some digital tasks that are just plain tedious and have always been more difficult than they should be – like trimming a video, converting a PPT to PDF or generating a QR code. TinyWow is a library of micro tools that make the tedious trivial. I've never bookmarked a website faster. The sheer utility of these tools is outstanding if you consider how frequently you're asked to do these actions and how cumbersome the traditional solution set was.’ Pros • Makes numerous processes a lot more straightforward, without the need for specialist knowhow or learning to use over-featured platforms. • There's a level of privacy that you might not expect from a quick tool like this – 15 minutes after you upload the content to take action on, it's deleted from its platform. Cons • You won't find every tool under the sun, but the basic package presented should alleviate 70% to 80% of your menial digital file adjustments. Cost Free

This article was first published in Courier issue 46, April/May 2022. To purchase the issue or become a subscriber, head to our webshop.