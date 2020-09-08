When a product’s main appeal lies in its scent, taste or texture, it’s not an easy thing to fully communicate through Instagram or a website. It’s a challenge New York scented candle brands Keep and Otherland have been grappling with since they launched in 2015 and 2018, respectively. Here, they share five bits of advice for anyone smelling – sorry, selling – products online, scented or otherwise. Make it look good ‘To win in the digital space, we have to be visual first,’ says Abigail Stone, founder of Otherland. Her company works with artists to create bold designs for the candles, boxes and matchbooks, switching them up seasonally to encourage repeat custom. ‘Overall, our strategy is to use expressive colour, pattern and design to inspire [customers] to purchase.’

Work with an expert Before launching Keap, founders Henry Doull and Stephen Tracy studied perfumery not only to learn the mechanics of scent, but to get access to experts that could give their brand some extra kudos and credibility. They now work with independent perfumer Christophe Laudamiel, the nose behind Abercrombie & Fitch’s iconic store scent.

Send samples In 2016, Keap introduced samples to its range. For $12, customers get a set of four mini-candles and credit towards future orders. The miniatures need to be as convincing as possible. ‘The tiny candle is not physically able to give off as much scent as a full-sized product, so we overscent it to give it a boost,’ Tracy explains, admitting ‘it’s expensive for us to do’. By selling rather than giving away samples, Keap limits losses while also lowering the barrier to entry.

Make words work Luxury candle brands often utilise obscure descriptions and mythical names for their products. Keap and Otherland, however, both say relatable language is a must when selling online. ‘We use familiar, accessible ideas,’ Tracy explains. ‘Walking in the woods or being at the beach. Maybe baked bread.’ Stone points to Otherland’s Matchpoint candle. ‘Tennis ball is the primary note,’ she says. ‘We love tapping into nostalgia with our descriptions to inspire that emotional connection.’