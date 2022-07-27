The benefits of a four-day working week are often touted – increased wellbeing, fewer sick days and more job applicants. Researchers in Iceland have even found that ‘productivity can, in many instances, be increased through working time reduction’. But it's not the right fit for every business. Amy Cowpe has instead implemented a system of working nine days out of 14 at her company CharlieHR. Here, she gives her top tips on finding a system that works for you.

1. Consider the options.

First and foremost, a four-day week won't work for all companies – realistically, many companies can't afford to cut their week by 20%. There are several shorter working-week options, so think about what works best for your company. Here are a few examples.

• A nine-day fortnight (usually five days one week, four days the next).

• A compressed week (usually four 10-hour days).

• Half-days.

• No working hours, completely outcomes based.

(To find out more about these options, check out this explainer from art non-profit Fractured Atlas.)