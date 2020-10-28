‘The thing is – and this is what I've been saying kind of the whole time – is that the old guard of fashion is not gone. So those people that want shows and want multi-brand stores are still in charge and are still writing the cheques. So those things are going to continue to exist. You know what I mean? It's not like the pandemic has put 26-year-olds in charge who want to flip the system on its head. That's not what's happened.

‘I think that a lot of them will go away, but that's fine because there's five multi-brand stores in the world that matter anyway: you want to be in DSM [Dover Street Market], you want to be Mr Porter, you want to be SSENCE – there's only a handful of them anyway. So I think those can survive and maybe some of the smaller ones will go away. But that's probably OK.’

Find out more from Chris Black at public announcement.org.