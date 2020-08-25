We spoke to Andy for the Courier Workshop podcast. Listen to a clip above or read the story below.

So assuming you've got a product or service that people love, how do you get people talking about it?

‘When it comes to referral, what's really happening is one person is trying to influence another, and so in the middle of that is social psychology. So when you're trying to get referral to work, you're really trying to figure out how you can make your customer want to share with their friends. If a customer perceives any social risk, that they will look bad in front of their friends for sharing your brand of sharing the offer, then they just will not share it, so you need to avoid any social risk.’

‘Then to make referral really fight your business, you need to harness social capital, which is an easy way of saying that you need to make your customers feel like they will look good in front of their friends. If they feel like they will look good in front of their friends, either because they want to be associated with your brand or you're doing something new or what they're sharing will be helpful to their friends then referral will really take off.’

