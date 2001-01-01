intuit mailchimp logo
Quick tips
How-tos
Profiles
Comment
Snapshots
Case studies

Consumer goods and retail

Little luxuries: all about the lipstick effect
Workshop
Little luxuries: all about the lipstick effect
King Kennedy Rugs: from rugs to riches
Briefings
King Kennedy Rugs: from rugs to riches
How to make the most of currency fluctuations
How to make the most of currency fluctuations
The next generation of department stores
Briefings
The next generation of department stores
Moniker: Oslo's coolest concept clothing store
Life
Moniker: Oslo's coolest concept clothing store
BookTok to bestseller: how TikTok is boosting book sales
Briefings
BookTok to bestseller: how TikTok is boosting book sales
How to... start a passive rental business
Workshop
How to... start a passive rental business
South Main Arts District: reviving Memphis' historic mile
Life
South Main Arts District: reviving Memphis' historic mile
How I live: Brynn Wallner on women and watches
Life
How I live: Brynn Wallner on women and watches
Tools for building the perfect hardware store
Workshop
Tools for building the perfect hardware store
Star Street Precinct: Hong Kong's creative quarter
Life
Star Street Precinct: Hong Kong's creative quarter
The indie eyewear brands setting their sights on success
Briefings
The indie eyewear brands setting their sights on success
How to launch – and profit from – a buy-back program
Briefings
How to launch – and profit from – a buy-back program
How the LGBTQ+ community is rejuvenating Cardiff's shops
Briefings
How the LGBTQ+ community is rejuvenating Cardiff's shops
Our Place: the cookware brand redefining social impact
Briefings
Our Place: the cookware brand redefining social impact
Beyond the Vines: a fashion brand's new look
Workshop
Beyond the Vines: a fashion brand's new look
A Turkish bookshop's new chapter on a remote island
Life
A Turkish bookshop's new chapter on a remote island
Häxan: a fresh look for a heritage cleaning brand
Workshop
Häxan: a fresh look for a heritage cleaning brand
How to... set up a recommerce channel
Workshop
How to... set up a recommerce channel
Blossom Book House: selling secondhand in Bangalore
Life
Blossom Book House: selling secondhand in Bangalore
Shopping in the metaverse
Next
Shopping in the metaverse
Bring back billboards: old-school advertising that works
Briefings
Bring back billboards: old-school advertising that works
Surviving and thriving in Bali
Life
Surviving and thriving in Bali
Religious revival: the brands modernizing worship
Briefings
Religious revival: the brands modernizing worship
A tour of Manila's cultural quarter
Life
A tour of Manila's cultural quarter
Aloha Got Soul: prioritizing vinyl in the streaming era
Life
Aloha Got Soul: prioritizing vinyl in the streaming era
Cornering the market: the future of convenience stores
Briefings
Cornering the market: the future of convenience stores
What Depop's founder did next
Life
What Depop's founder did next