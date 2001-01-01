intuit mailchimp logo
Quick tips
How-tos
Profiles
Comment
Snapshots
Case studies

Hospitality

El Union Coffee: a beachside coffee roaster
Life
El Union Coffee: a beachside coffee roaster
Folderol: ice cream and wine in the center of Paris
Life
Folderol: ice cream and wine in the center of Paris
Dot Cafe Bar: Madrid's community coffee shop
Life
Dot Cafe Bar: Madrid's community coffee shop
Igapall: the pop-up restaurant feeding Greenland's culture
Briefings
Igapall: the pop-up restaurant feeding Greenland's culture
Star Street Precinct: Hong Kong's creative quarter
Life
Star Street Precinct: Hong Kong's creative quarter
Villa Lena: a creative retreat in the heart of Tuscany
Life
Villa Lena: a creative retreat in the heart of Tuscany
Take a trip around Viejo San Juan
Life
Take a trip around Viejo San Juan
Comment: Don't call me a brand
Briefings
Comment: Don't call me a brand
A clean slate for a 500-year-old Turkish bath
Workshop
A clean slate for a 500-year-old Turkish bath
Comment: In praise of slack in the system
Briefings
Comment: In praise of slack in the system
Stirring the melting pot: celebrating cross-culture cuisines
Life
Stirring the melting pot: celebrating cross-culture cuisines
GaGa: spicing up Glasgow's food scene
Life
GaGa: spicing up Glasgow's food scene
Arthur's Mini Super: Cape Town's community cafe
Life
Arthur's Mini Super: Cape Town's community cafe
How bar takeovers are shaking up the industry
Briefings
How bar takeovers are shaking up the industry
Justin Trabue: making natural wine accessible
Workshop
Justin Trabue: making natural wine accessible
How I live: Katherine Lewin
Life
How I live: Katherine Lewin
Fighting staff turnover in a service business
Workshop
Fighting staff turnover in a service business
Redfern: a tour of Syndey's Indigenous hub
Life
Redfern: a tour of Syndey's Indigenous hub
Poblacion's LGBTQ+ space for all
Life
Poblacion's LGBTQ+ space for all
Inside Finland's zero-waste restaurant
Life
Inside Finland's zero-waste restaurant
Quirky Campers: unique campervan rental
Briefings
Quirky Campers: unique campervan rental
Family fare: inside a Manila dining empire
Life
Family fare: inside a Manila dining empire
Surviving and thriving in Bali
Life
Surviving and thriving in Bali
A tour of Manila's cultural quarter
Life
A tour of Manila's cultural quarter
Inside a laundromat-cafe in Hong Kong
Workshop
Inside a laundromat-cafe in Hong Kong
Chef Jackson Boxer on tallying success with sobriety
Briefings
Chef Jackson Boxer on tallying success with sobriety
‘You're excited. You want to say yes. You see dollar signs’
Briefings
‘You're excited. You want to say yes. You see dollar signs’
‘It's not enough to think only about the food on the plate’
Briefings
‘It's not enough to think only about the food on the plate’
How one couple opened a micro hotel on the Sri Lankan coast