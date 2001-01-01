intuit mailchimp logo
Quick tips
How-tos
Profiles
Comment
Snapshots
Case studies

Technology

Audio marketing: the download on podcasts
Briefings
Audio marketing: the download on podcasts
The toolbox: level up your personal finances
Workshop
The toolbox: level up your personal finances
The making of... Grouphug's window solar panel
Workshop
The making of... Grouphug's window solar panel
The next generation of department stores
Briefings
The next generation of department stores
How to mix family with business
Workshop
How to mix family with business
Courier talks: the balancing act of family business
Briefings
Courier talks: the balancing act of family business
Is Instagram on the out?
Briefings
Is Instagram on the out?
Studio GdB: breaking the mold with custom tiles
Briefings
Studio GdB: breaking the mold with custom tiles
How to drive – and benefit from – user-generated content
Workshop
How to drive – and benefit from – user-generated content
HTCH: a multiplayer architect design tool
Briefings
HTCH: a multiplayer architect design tool
Ayadi: on-demand therapy in the Middle East
Briefings
Ayadi: on-demand therapy in the Middle East
The opportunity in elderly care technology
Briefings
The opportunity in elderly care technology
LGBTQ+ banking: finance for the queer community
Briefings
LGBTQ+ banking: finance for the queer community
Yousician: an app to tune up your music skills
Briefings
Yousician: an app to tune up your music skills
Scaling an online photography learning business
Workshop
Scaling an online photography learning business
Digital clothing: fashion's newest trend
Next
Digital clothing: fashion's newest trend
Building an audience on Discord: a guide
Workshop
Building an audience on Discord: a guide
Courier talks: giving used tech a new lease of life
Briefings
Courier talks: giving used tech a new lease of life
How 3D scanning is shaking up fashion
Next
How 3D scanning is shaking up fashion
Nostalgia design: taking inspiration from the past
Next
Nostalgia design: taking inspiration from the past
The making of... LGBTQ+ social app Lex
Workshop
The making of... LGBTQ+ social app Lex
Double Up Studio on the future of 3D design
Briefings
Double Up Studio on the future of 3D design
Comment: Introducing FounderTech
Briefings
Comment: Introducing FounderTech
Startup diary: adapting to war with Aleksandr Volodarsky
Workshop
Startup diary: adapting to war with Aleksandr Volodarsky
Mikka Byarugaba: melding physical and digital art
Briefings
Mikka Byarugaba: melding physical and digital art
Wang & Söderström: digital art for the physical world
Life
Wang & Söderström: digital art for the physical world
Can crypto shape the future of friendship?
Briefings
Can crypto shape the future of friendship?
A business' guide to developing an app
Workshop
A business' guide to developing an app
The toolbox: boost your digital skills