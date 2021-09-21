Snapshot: Indie activewear to get you moving

From running gear to yoga mats and more

Swedish brand CDLP, known for creating some of the world’s best-quality underwear, launched a line of activewear essentials for ‘transitioning in and out of physical performance’.

Founded by creative director Alex Eagle, Alex Eagle Sporting Club is an activewear clothing line – featuring joggers, crew necks, hoodies – and a fitness club soon to open in London’s Soho.

Los Angeles-based Olivers is a premium performance clothing brand that makes well-designed basics such as the All Over short: a ‘modern-day answer to seventies-era nylon’.

Founded in 2014 by Matt Taylor, a former track and field star at Yale, Tracksmith sells direct to consumer and is known for fitnesswear that marries design and functionality.

Running brand Iffley Road matches retro design with modern fabrics, founded by lifelong runners and husband-and-wife team Claire Kent and Bill Byrne.

Freetrain was launched in 2019 by two former professional athletes who met while playing football. The V1 Vest holds small essentials, and the VR Vest is made from ultra-reflective material.

Created by sisters Lamorna and Tamara Short, Blue Elvin makes functional kit for women. Its first set of products includes integrated impact panels that provide protection from a barbell.

Torsa is a premium activewear brand for men that mixes Scandinavian design with Portuguese craft. Its Onyx Performance T-shirt is treated with an anti-bacterial treatment called HeiQ Fresh.

Los Angeles-based Bala was founded in 2018 by husband-and-wife team Natalie Holloway and Maximilian Kislevitz. The colorful, functional weights add an extra challenge to workouts.

Hejhej-mats is a recycled yoga mat company from Germany founded by Anna Souvignier and Sophie Zepnik – both yogis and both with master’s degrees in sustainability management.

Founded in 2016 by Ellie and Quang Dinh, Girlfriend Collective makes inclusive activewear out of recycled materials, from sports bras and shorts to tees and sweatshirts, in sizes XXS to 6XL.

Soar Running is a high-performance apparel brand founded by London-based runner and creative director Tim Soar, who uses cutting-edge fabrics to create T-shirts, shorts, singlets and more.

Sep 21, 2021
