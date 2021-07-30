Snapshot: avocado textile art in Brooklyn
Featuring designer María-Elena Pombo
Venezuelan-born textile artist María-Elena Pombo left for New York City in 2011, where she now lives in Brooklyn.
With a background in fashion design and industrial engineering, she uses by-products in Fragmentario, a five-year long project exploring culture and time.
Her new project, La Rentrada, proposes an avocado economy: ‘A world in which avocado seeds are used to make clay, bricks, ceramics, plastics, leathers, electricity and even a fuel for cars.’
She collaborates with local restaurants, which send her leftover avocado seeds for her to hand-dye fabrics and experiment with.
Photographed by
Bryan Banducci