Snapshot: avocado textile art in Brooklyn

Featuring designer María-Elena Pombo

Venezuelan-born textile artist María-Elena Pombo left for New York City in 2011, where she now lives in Brooklyn.

With a background in fashion design and industrial engineering, she uses by-products in Fragmentario, a five-year long project exploring culture and time.

Her new project, La Rentrada, proposes an avocado economy: ‘A world in which avocado seeds are used to make clay, bricks, ceramics, plastics, leathers, electricity and even a fuel for cars.’

She collaborates with local restaurants, which send her leftover avocado seeds for her to hand-dye fabrics and experiment with.

Jul 30, 2021
Photographed by

Bryan Banducci

