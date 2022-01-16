Snapshot: hand-printed clothing in Lisbon

Featuring fashion brand Bazofo

Vítor Sanches is the founder of Bazofo, a clothing brand that launched in 2015 in the neighborhood of Cova de Moura, home to Portugal's biggest Cape Verdean community.

Main cover

Bazofo is a Cape Verdean Creole word to describe someone who has style and attitude.

All products are hand printed at Vítor's screen-printing studio, Dentu Zona, where he also sells jewelry made by local artists and books by prominent black figures.

Photographed by

Kristin Bethge

SnapshotsFashion and apparelCraftsmanship
