Snapshot: hand-printed clothing in Lisbon
Featuring fashion brand Bazofo
Vítor Sanches is the founder of Bazofo, a clothing brand that launched in 2015 in the neighborhood of Cova de Moura, home to Portugal's biggest Cape Verdean community.
Bazofo is a Cape Verdean Creole word to describe someone who has style and attitude.
All products are hand printed at Vítor's screen-printing studio, Dentu Zona, where he also sells jewelry made by local artists and books by prominent black figures.
Jan 16, 2022
Photographed by
Kristin Bethge