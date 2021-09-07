Snapshot: building bassoons in Ontario
Featuring craftsman Ben Bell
Ben has been building professional instruments for 25 years, producing around 100 bassoons.
Honing his craft in the late seventies at a repair shop in Toronto, Ben has spent the past two decades studying how different woods affect the sound.
Using local and European maple, he carefully selects all pieces from the same tree to guarantee ‘consistent resonance’.
In 2008, he opened his workshop, Bell Bassoons, after high demand for his creations, and has since launched his own range of parts and tools.
Photographed by
Johnny CY Lam