Snapshot: sustainable soap-making in Cape Verde

Featuring Biodosa

In Cape Verde, biochemists Alex Mascarenhas and Deritson de Pina use waste cooking oil to craft their Biodosa soaps.

Main cover

Operating out of their headquarters (Alex’s bedroom) in Praia on Santiago island, they collect the oil from nearby restaurants every two weeks, then begin the long process of filtering it.

Used oil usually flows unfiltered into the sea as there currently isn’t an adequate disposal system in Cape Verde. Just one litre can contaminate up to 1 million litres of water.

Main cover

Self-taught from YouTube tutorials by soap manufacturers, the pair have been producing the soap for the national market since 2018.

Main cover

They hand-deliver their products, preferring to eliminate the cost and environmental impact of packaging.

Main cover
Feb 09, 2021
Photographed by

Kristin Bethge

Product developmentConsumer goods and retailSnapshots
You might like these, too
Snapshot: how small-batch speakers get made
The story behind four Delhi designers
How I live: haircare brand founder Dianna Cohen