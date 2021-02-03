Snapshot: urban artists in Madrid
Featuring Boa Mistura
Meet the artist collective colouring urban environments, Boa Mistura.
The group, whose name comes from the Portuguese ‘good mix’, was formed in Madrid in 2001.
They are a multidisciplinary group of artists with roots in graffiti, and work predominantly in public spaces, but also have works in a number of art galleries and exhibitions.
As well as a number of corporate clients, they have also developed projects with the UN, Oxfam, Greenpeace and the Red Cross.
Their portfolio boasts work across the world, with large-scale pieces in Mexico, the US, Algeria, Kenya, the UK and Norway, co-creating the murals with local communities as participatory projects.
Photographed by
Ben Roberts