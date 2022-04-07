Snapshot: a cannabis dispensary in Canada
Featuring Superette
Founded by Mimi Lam and Drummond Munro in 2018, Superette is a cannabis dispensary that's grown from one store in Ottawa to six locations across Canada.
‘We started Superette with the vision that buying recreational cannabis can be as fun as it is to consume it,’ Mimi says.
When asked about the visual inspiration behind Superette, Mimi says she wanted a format that created ‘unforgettable moments of surprise and delight’.
‘Instead of neutral-toned sterile spaces with everything locked under glass, we wanted a playful approach and bold aesthetic.’
Mimi learned about the corporate development side of legal cannabis working for a larger company, from securing retail licenses to mergers and acquisitions, products and marketing.
‘I have lots of friends who have started their own businesses, which really inspired me. With weed being a big part of my life, building Superette has been a dream come true.’
Johnny CY Lam