Snapshot: artisanal cheese in Madrid
Featuring cheese shop Formaje
‘Cheese came to us by chance; it wasn't a meditated decision,’ says Clara Diez, co-founder of Formaje, which sells artisanal cheese to the Spanish and Portuguese markets.
Introduced to the industry by a friend after university, Clara visited dairies across Europe to understand how different producers worked.
In 2020, she and her husband Adrián Pellejo launched their venture, with a flagship store in Madrid, in addition to online retail.
‘I fell in love with the culture and the territorial implications of artisanal cheese production, and I knew that I wanted to work defending that,’ Clara says.
Mar 11, 2022
Photographed by
Ben Roberts