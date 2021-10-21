Snapshot: Caribbean-inspired ice cream in NYC
Featuring Creme and Cocoa Creamery
Husband-and-wife duo Omar and Astrid Thorpe launched Creme and Cocoa Creamery in Brooklyn's Prospect Lefferts Gardens back in 2017 after owning a cafe at the same place.
‘We always sold ice cream, but we wanted to create our own ice cream brand,’ the pair say.
The menu reflects the couple's heritage: ‘We use spice, fruits and ingredients popular to the Caribbean, like our Caribbean Queen, which is a non-dairy soursop-and-coconut-milk ice cream.’
Popular flavors include their Hennessy with dulce de leche, or their chocolate ice cream blended with cinnamon and nutmeg: ‘The taste reminds you of hot cocoa served in Haitian households.’
Photographed by
Zack DeZon