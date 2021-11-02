Snapshot: making peanut butter in Berlin
Featuring DAYBREAK
Founded by Claire Wildenhues and Max Bartscherer, DAYBREAK is a German peanut butter company that launched in 2020.
‘Toilet paper and peanut butter were sold out everywhere, so it became clear this was a shared appetite,’ say the pair.
While the shelling, roasting, milling and jarring all take place in Berlin, DAYBREAK sources its peanuts from Egypt.
‘[They're] sweet and minerally and taste intense in a way that's hard to find with US or Chinese peanuts. They're full of oil, which is important when you're making butter.’
Nov 02, 2021
Photographed by
Kristin Bethge