Snapshot: tiny DIY homes in New York
Featuring cabin brand Den Outdoors
Mike Romanowicz and Lizzie Kardon are the husband-and-wife duo who co-founded Den Outdoors, which specializes in plans for tiny flat-packed cabins.
The idea for Den came in 2018, when the couple wanted to ‘shift towards ways of living that are rejuvenating’ and built their own cabin in rural New York – naming it after their son, Fox.
The plans for Den's A-Frame Bunk – with four-meter-high ceilings, a glass wall and loft bedroom – start at $99. Buyers can then build it themselves or have construction professionals do it.
The cabins are designed to have minimal impact on their surroundings, are available in a variety of sizes and can be built in as little as three days.
‘Den was born out of our own experience as big-city dwellers who were longing for a deeper connection to nature,’ says Lizzie.
