Snapshot: Nebraska's one-woman town
Featuring Monowi's Elsie Eiler
‘My day is busy. I get up, get around, drink some coffee, open the bar and start meeting people,’ says Elsie Eiler, the sole resident of Monowi, Nebraska, the smallest town in the US.
Since June 1971, Elsie has run the village's local bar, serving customers the same ‘strictly off of the grill and out of the deep-fat fryer’ menu and managing the only neighborhood business.
Now, at 88 years old and with no interest in retirement, Elsie continues as both the bar manager and the town mayor, taking only Mondays off to run errands.
For more than two decades, Elsie has spent her time between three buildings: her home, the Tavern and Rudy's Library, a building protecting her late husband's collection of 5,000 books.
‘Nobody else lives here but me, but it's no different [from] being surrounded by people, I guess. There really isn't anywhere else I'd want to be permanently,’ says Elsie.
Alyssa Schukar