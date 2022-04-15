Snapshot: Nebraska's one-woman town

Featuring Monowi's Elsie Eiler

‘My day is busy. I get up, get around, drink some coffee, open the bar and start meeting people,’ says Elsie Eiler, the sole resident of Monowi, Nebraska, the smallest town in the US.

Main cover

Since June 1971, Elsie has run the village's local bar, serving customers the same ‘strictly off of the grill and out of the deep-fat fryer’ menu and managing the only neighborhood business.

Main cover

Now, at 88 years old and with no interest in retirement, Elsie continues as both the bar manager and the town mayor, taking only Mondays off to run errands.

Main cover

For more than two decades, Elsie has spent her time between three buildings: her home, the Tavern and Rudy's Library, a building protecting her late husband's collection of 5,000 books.

Main cover

‘Nobody else lives here but me, but it's no different [from] being surrounded by people, I guess. There really isn't anywhere else I'd want to be permanently,’ says Elsie.

Main cover
Apr 15, 2022
Photographed by

Alyssa Schukar

SnapshotsPeople and cultureFood and drink
You might like these, too
Snapshot: a cannabis dispensary in Canada
Snapshot: artisanal cheese in Madrid
Snapshot: beekeeping in London