Snapshot: Isle of Mull, Scotland
With The Ethical Shellfish Company
On the Inner Hebrides of Scotland, on the Isle of Mull, adventurer-turned entrepreneur Guy Grieve runs The Ethical Shellfish Company.
Guy began dive fishing in 2010 from his boat Invictus – among the smallest registered fishing boats in the UK.
He gathers scallops and other sea life by hand only to protect the rural, coastal communities and ensure minimal damage to the seabeds.
They now have two boats to dive fish from Mull and the surrounding areas.
His initial clients were chefs in Edinburgh and Glasgow, but now delivers throughout the UK.
Dec 27, 2020
Photographed by
George Hughes