Snapshot: beer making in Rio de Janeiro

Featuring Cerveja da Mulher Guerreira

In Rio de Janeiro, a group of Afro-Brazilian women are making an impact in the male-dominated beer industry.

Leinimar, Marisa and Stella have been producing beer since December 2015, meeting once a month to brew at Leinimar’s home.

Their brewery, Cerveja da Mulher Guerreira, which translates to ‘beer of the warrior woman’, pays homage to Brazilian icons who fought for black women’s rights.

There are a few select pubs selling their beers, but the trio say they’re not in it for the money – it’s the message that matters.

‘Each edition is dedicated to an important woman in history,’ says Leinimar.

Apr 07, 2021
Photographed by

Kristin Bethge

Food and drinkFemale foundersBrazil
