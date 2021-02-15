Snapshot: goat farming on a Quebec archipelago

On the Magdalen Islands in the Gulf of Saint Lawrence, Éric Longpré runs the only goat farm in the region, Fromagerie Les Biquettes à l'Air.

Following a long and illustrious career in catering and hospitality, Éric settled on the Quebec archipelago to breed ducks, but found dairy goats to be more lucrative.

After studying the art of cheese making, from breeding the goats and processing to business management, Éric introduced the first animals to the Islands in 2013.

These days, Fromagerie Les Biquettes à l'Air produces four main types of goats cheese: L'Œil de Bouc (a classic chevre log), La Feta du Moulin, Le Wigwam (a whipped, spreadable cheese) and Le Petit Malin (similar in texture to Greek yoghurt).

Éric’s farm is also open to the public, hosting children’s activities, guided farm visits and educational walking tours of the surrounding hills.

