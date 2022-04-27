Snapshot: ceramic artist Fi Underhill
Featuring pottery shop GROUND
Based in Frome, a small town in west England, GROUND is a studio and shop run by ceramic artist Fi Underhill.
‘The creative community is huge here and locals are keen to support the independent shops that keep the town interesting and unique,’ Fi says.
Fi's been making pots since 2013 and opened GROUND in early 2020. The store predominantly sells hand-thrown tableware, but Fi's practice also includes sculptures, prints and collages.
‘Recently, I've begun to take on more orders for restaurants and cafes, which has been made possible as a result of taking on this space and investing in a new kiln,’ she says.
Apr 27, 2022
Photographed by
Naomi Wood