Snapshot: Hachi Record Shop and Bar, Kyoto
Craft liquor and vinyl records in Japan
Located in an old red-light district in southern Kyoto is Hachi Record Shop and Bar, a two-storey building home to a bar on the ground floor and a record store on the first.
Hachi is built within a kyo-machiya, a traditional Japanese townhouse, and renovated using contemporary western design elements.
The bar is run by a DJ and music enthusiast, serving four kinds of craft beer, one raw barrel wine and hand-selected sakés.
Known for hosting various events from bring-your-own-record nights to jazz evenings, it's a casual and laid-back space within the city.
Apr 27, 2021
Photographed by
Mitsuru Wakabayashi