Snapshot: Hachi Record Shop and Bar, Kyoto

Located in an old red-light district in southern Kyoto is Hachi Record Shop and Bar, a two-storey building home to a bar on the ground floor and a record store on the first.

Hachi is built within a kyo-machiya, a traditional Japanese townhouse, and renovated using contemporary western design elements.

The bar is run by a DJ and music enthusiast, serving four kinds of craft beer, one raw barrel wine and hand-selected sakés.

Known for hosting various events from bring-your-own-record nights to jazz evenings, it's a casual and laid-back space within the city.

Apr 27, 2021
Mitsuru Wakabayashi

