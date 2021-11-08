Snapshot: giving old sneakers new life

Featuring designer Helen Kirkum

London-based artist and designer Helen Kirkum focuses on giving recycled and deadstock materials a new purpose.

Main cover

Her made-to-order sneaker service deconstructs and reassembles treasured kicks, combining different brands and styles into one-of-a-kind products.

Main cover

After working on Adidas’ design team, Helen started to see how she could make a big impact on the wider footwear industry and set up her own studio.

Main cover

Building each new product is a unique process, Helen explains: ‘It’s like a collage, mixing and matching pieces together until I feel confident in each design.’

Main cover
Nov 08, 2021
Photographed by

Tami Aftab

SnapshotsFemale foundersFashion and apparel
You might like these, too
Snapshot: risograph printing in the Philippines
Snapshot: making peanut butter in Berlin
Snapshot: diving for sea urchins in Streymoy