Snapshot: designing hijabs in Milan

Featuring headscarf brand The Hijabis

Aziza Ibrahim Ahmed runs The Hijabis, an Italian-made hijab company, with co-founder Carlotta A.

A proudly domestic brand, The Hijabis stands out from other makers in the region, which tend to import products or manufacture them in lower-cost economies.

‘Not only are the raw materials sourced in Italy, but our hijabs are entirely handmade in Italy by our tailoring partner Cooperativa Alice, which gives work to local female communities.’

The brand launched its first collection in September 2021, co-created with fashion influencer Milan Pyramid.

Mar 07, 2022
Giulia Frigieri

