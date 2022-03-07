Snapshot: designing hijabs in Milan
Featuring headscarf brand The Hijabis
Aziza Ibrahim Ahmed runs The Hijabis, an Italian-made hijab company, with co-founder Carlotta A.
A proudly domestic brand, The Hijabis stands out from other makers in the region, which tend to import products or manufacture them in lower-cost economies.
‘Not only are the raw materials sourced in Italy, but our hijabs are entirely handmade in Italy by our tailoring partner Cooperativa Alice, which gives work to local female communities.’
The brand launched its first collection in September 2021, co-created with fashion influencer Milan Pyramid.
Photographed by
Giulia Frigieri