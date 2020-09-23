How I live: Night + Market founders
Featuring Kris and Sarah Yenbamroong
Kris and Sarah Yenbamroong are the husband-and-wife duo behind LA's Night + Market, a booming Thai food and natural wine empire.
‘We want to be a restaurant for everybody. This isn't just for foodies or people in the know. We want to feed as many people as possible – to be a restaurant for the community.’
Night + Market describes itself as a ‘natural wine bar disguised as a Thai restaurant’ with a vibe that's ‘California chill meets Bangkok frenzy’. It's currently surviving Covid by doing delivery and take out. Here's how the founders live…
‘We live in Venice. It's a fantastic community with a rich history of artists, surfers and people from all walks of life coming together in this pocket of LA by the ocean.’
‘We're minutes from the restaurant, which is a blessing and a curse. It's convenient, but it means we're there quite often and we have a hard time separating ourselves from work.’
‘Our house is pretty minimal. Our restaurants are saturated with colour and noise and objects, so when we come home it's nice to be in a space that's more neutral and comfortable.’
‘We met as two total strangers at Corner Bistro in the West Village,’ Sarah says, ‘and I soon moved to LA to be with him.’
Brian Guido