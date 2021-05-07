Snapshot: tarot cards in Milan
Featuring makers at Il Meneghello
For 47 years, Il Meneghello has been hand-making bespoke tarot cards in Milan.
Designs include medieval decks, as well as more light-hearted fairy-tale designs and replicas of work by Italian artist Osvaldo Menegazzi.
The reproductions are accompanied by Renaissance art history books – a deck and book together can go for up to €100.
Il Meneghello stands as the last remaining tarot card makers in the world with an international production.
May 07, 2021
Photographed by
Sara Magni