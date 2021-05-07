Snapshot: tarot cards in Milan

Featuring makers at Il Meneghello

For 47 years, Il Meneghello has been hand-making bespoke tarot cards in Milan.

Main cover

Designs include medieval decks, as well as more light-hearted fairy-tale designs and replicas of work by Italian artist Osvaldo Menegazzi.

Main cover

The reproductions are accompanied by Renaissance art history books – a deck and book together can go for up to €100.

Main cover

Il Meneghello stands as the last remaining tarot card makers in the world with an international production.

Main cover
May 07, 2021
Photographed by

Sara Magni

Consumer goods and retailPeople and cultureItaly
You might like these, too
Snapshot: natural wine in Kyoto
Snapshot: Hachi Record Shop and Bar, Kyoto
Snapshot: Helsinki's off-grid village