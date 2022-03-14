Snapshot: beekeeping in London
Featuring chef Katja Tausig
Katja Tausig has cooked in London restaurants for nearly 10 years, forming close relationships with the farmers who supply her.
After inheriting some beekeeping equipment from family, she decided to take a training course to put it to good use.
She now breeds bees in her garden, so she can put hives on the same farms she sources from.
‘The bees help pollinate the food I cook, allowing me to be part of a sustainable, circular food economy,’ she says. The honey, meanwhile, is sold at her local farmers' market.
Mar 14, 2022
Photographed by
Joseph Beeching