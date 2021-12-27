Snapshot: a hidden bookstore in Mexico City
Featuring Las Tres Cruces
On a quiet street in Coyoacán, a historic borough of Mexico's capital, lies the Las Tres Cruces bookshop, where an unassuming single-level entrance opens into a warehouse-type facility.
Lined floor to ceiling with books, from literature to science and nature, ‘there's all kinds of finds’, says Angela Suarez, the photographer of these images.
‘Customers love it because it's very cheap. It's so beautiful and the variety of books makes it unique.’
Dec 27, 2021
Photographed by
Angela Suarez