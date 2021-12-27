Snapshot: a hidden bookstore in Mexico City

Featuring Las Tres Cruces

On a quiet street in Coyoacán, a historic borough of Mexico's capital, lies the Las Tres Cruces bookshop, where an unassuming single-level entrance opens into a warehouse-type facility.

Main cover

Lined floor to ceiling with books, from literature to science and nature, ‘there's all kinds of finds’, says Angela Suarez, the photographer of these images.

Main cover

‘Customers love it because it's very cheap. It's so beautiful and the variety of books makes it unique.’

Main cover
Dec 27, 2021
Photographed by

Angela Suarez

SnapshotsMexico
You might like these, too
Snapshot: Caribbean-inspired ice cream in NYC
Snapshot: avocado textile art in Brooklyn
Snapshot: Fairtrade market bags from Oaxaca