Starting your day right: Laurence Leenaert
Founder and designer at LRNCE
Laurence Leenaert, founder and designer at LRNCE, a handmade ceramics and lifestyle brand in Marrakesh, on her morning routine.
‘One of the reasons I moved to Marrakesh is because I don't like to be stuck in a routine. It's very hectic and every day is different. There is always something coming up where I have to run here and there – that is what I really like.’
‘People have a “We will see” and take-it-slow mentality. When I'm back in Paris, everyone is up really early – “Need to go to work!” – which I'm not used to any more.’
‘I wake up at 8am. Because the weather is good I always take my coffee outside and then walk my dog.’
‘I don't do yoga, meditation or any of that. What helps me is drawing and writing: ideas for embroidery on the blankets or, if I have to take photos that day, I make some drawings on how I'm going to position the ceramics.’
‘Then I go to the studio on my scooter. Being on the scooter is when I have a lot of time to think – it's really my best moment.’
Mouad Abillat