Snapshot: custom rice cakes in Los Angeles

After the sudden passing of her father, who owned the store, Eunice Park took over Lucky Rice Cake in LA’s Koreatown at the end of 2020.

She left her job in fashion design to run the business full-time, where she has now launched a custom cake service, Design by Eunice.

From birthdays to larger events like weddings, Eunice custom designs both traditional and contemporary cakes influenced by her father’s recipes.

Aug 23, 2021
Emanuel Hahn

SnapshotsFemale foundersLos Angeles
