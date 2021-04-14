Snapshot: oyster-farming in Tasmania

Featuring Melshell Oysters

Founded in 1984, Melshell Oysters is a three-generation family-owned oyster farm.

Main cover

The team is based at Dolphin Sands on the East Coast of Tasmania, and farms in two remote locations in Great Oyster Bay and the Swan River.

Main cover

Melshell’s production systems have been in place for years due to its isolation, which means long lines can be used in the bay and traditional baskets and trays are used in the river.

Main cover

The company supplies its Pacific oysters to restaurants on the island and Melbourne’s seafood markets.

Main cover
Apr 14, 2021
Food and drinkAustraliaSnapshots
You might like these, too
Snapshot: Isle of Mull, Scotland
The story behind four Delhi designers
Snapshot: beer making in Rio de Janeiro