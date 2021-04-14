Snapshot: oyster-farming in Tasmania
Featuring Melshell Oysters
Founded in 1984, Melshell Oysters is a three-generation family-owned oyster farm.
The team is based at Dolphin Sands on the East Coast of Tasmania, and farms in two remote locations in Great Oyster Bay and the Swan River.
Melshell’s production systems have been in place for years due to its isolation, which means long lines can be used in the bay and traditional baskets and trays are used in the river.
The company supplies its Pacific oysters to restaurants on the island and Melbourne’s seafood markets.
