Snapshot: inside an east-London flower shop

Featuring My Lady Garden's Kaiva Kaimins

In east London, florist Kaiva Kaimins runs My Lady Garden, specialising in bold bouquets and floral arrangements.

Main cover

The brand has expanded into bath oils, merch and even a cocktail in collaboration with local bar Three Sheets.

Main cover

Kaiva offers one-to-one consultations and workshops for aspiring and professional florists.

Main cover

She also hosts her own conversational-style podcast, Flowers After Hours, where she speaks with other creatives.

Main cover
May 26, 2021
Photographed by

Salam Zaied

LondonSnapshotsFemale founders
