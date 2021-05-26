Snapshot: inside an east-London flower shop
Featuring My Lady Garden's Kaiva Kaimins
In east London, florist Kaiva Kaimins runs My Lady Garden, specialising in bold bouquets and floral arrangements.
The brand has expanded into bath oils, merch and even a cocktail in collaboration with local bar Three Sheets.
Kaiva offers one-to-one consultations and workshops for aspiring and professional florists.
She also hosts her own conversational-style podcast, Flowers After Hours, where she speaks with other creatives.
May 26, 2021
Photographed by
Salam Zaied